New Partnership Expands Use of Inkjet in Industrial Manufacturing
WEST LEBANON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Industrial Inkjet Integration, Inc. recently announced a new partnership with SUSS MicroTec for the distribution of SUSS MicroTec’s PiXDRO LP50, which is a desktop R&D inkjet printer for a variety of printing applications. The partnership will enable further use of the LP50 system in the markets that Integrity Integration serves.
“As a world leader in inkjet application development platforms, we’re enthusiastic about adding the PiXDRO LP50 to our extensive list of available products,” says Scott Leger, Business Development Director of Integrity Integration. “Through this partnership, we are able to efficiently accelerate the development time of an application for a variety of markets. We are looking forward to working with our clients by exploring all the breadths and possibilities of inkjet as an industrial manufacturing process.”
The PiXDRO LP50 is an excellent evaluation tool, especially for those looking to enter the digital manufacturing space. This printing platform is an open, accurate, flexible, and an easy-to-use system that is designed for a wide range of applications such as semiconductor packaging, MEMS, PCBs, graphics, textiles, printed electronics, photovoltaics, displays, pharmaceutical, and biomedical.
Integrity Industrial Inkjet Integration, Inc. is an experienced and full-service industrial inkjet integrator, offering industrial inkjet system design, development, integration and support. Integrity provides the specialized tools and expertise to help their clients leverage the unique properties of inkjet for a wide range of challenging manufacturing applications.
SUSS MicroTec develops industrial inkjet processes and next generation applications for a variety of industries. Their PiXDRO product portfolio includes semi-automatic equipment for R&D, as well as fully automated equipment for inkjet-based manufacturing and high-volume production.
For more information, please contact us at info@integrityintegration.com or (603) 298-8300
###
Clara Moses
“As a world leader in inkjet application development platforms, we’re enthusiastic about adding the PiXDRO LP50 to our extensive list of available products,” says Scott Leger, Business Development Director of Integrity Integration. “Through this partnership, we are able to efficiently accelerate the development time of an application for a variety of markets. We are looking forward to working with our clients by exploring all the breadths and possibilities of inkjet as an industrial manufacturing process.”
The PiXDRO LP50 is an excellent evaluation tool, especially for those looking to enter the digital manufacturing space. This printing platform is an open, accurate, flexible, and an easy-to-use system that is designed for a wide range of applications such as semiconductor packaging, MEMS, PCBs, graphics, textiles, printed electronics, photovoltaics, displays, pharmaceutical, and biomedical.
Integrity Industrial Inkjet Integration, Inc. is an experienced and full-service industrial inkjet integrator, offering industrial inkjet system design, development, integration and support. Integrity provides the specialized tools and expertise to help their clients leverage the unique properties of inkjet for a wide range of challenging manufacturing applications.
SUSS MicroTec develops industrial inkjet processes and next generation applications for a variety of industries. Their PiXDRO product portfolio includes semi-automatic equipment for R&D, as well as fully automated equipment for inkjet-based manufacturing and high-volume production.
For more information, please contact us at info@integrityintegration.com or (603) 298-8300
###
Clara Moses
Hydrate Marketing
+1 802-280-5247
email us here