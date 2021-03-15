STM Canna Announces Move to New 13,000 sq/ft. Production Facility to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

STM Canna is excited to announce its big move to a new, larger production facility STM RocketBox 2.0 Commercial Pre-Roll Machine STM Revolution Grinder preserves terpenes and cannabinoids

STM Canna, a manufacturer of commercial grade cannabis processing equipment is excited to announce its big move to a larger production facility in Spokane, WA.

We are experiencing rapid growth and this new production facility provides us the expansion we require to manufacture more equipment to meet our rising demands” — Erik Blackerby

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The move according to the company’s representative, is in response to the increasing demands of its market and a growing clientele base.

The new facility located at 3038 E Trent Avenue, in Spokane WA. is 13,000 square feet, which makes it more than double the size of the previous production facility and will allow STM Canna immediately increase its production capacity. The additional space will help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion into additional markets, product lines and services.

“We are experiencing rapid growth and this new production facility provides us the expansion we require to manufacture more equipment to meet our rising demands,” said Erik Blackerby, Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice President.

The new facility is a reflection of STM Canna’s growing reputation and its commitment to quality standards in the industry. The facility is equipped with state of the art production machineries to cater to the production lines of STM Canna’s legacy products, the RocketBox and Mini RocketBox; pre-roll packing machines, the Revolution grinder which minimizing terpene and cannabinoid loss during the grinding process, as well as the introduction of other new products into the company’s catalog.

In the coming months, STM Canna is expected to announce the introduction of several new products into the market.

About STM Canna

Established in 2017, STM Canna has through the years grown to become the industry’s standard for pre-roll machines and bespoke cannabis grinders. We manufacture processing equipment for the cannabis industry and are a leading designer of in-house and commercial grade cannabis grinders, cone machines and pre-roll machines for use in grows and production facilities.

STM Canna is located in Washington State from where they serve clients across the United States and globally.

STM Canna RocketBox 2.0 Pre-Roll Machine