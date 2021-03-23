DAYTON T. BROWN, INC. CELEBRATES FIRST YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL AND RADIO COMMUNICATIONS TESTING LAB
Bolstering Capabilities for the Rail Industry
With this premier lab fully funded, we can support these railroads and their suppliers with industry leading expertise for this essential testing.”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. celebrated the one-year anniversary of its 2000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art, PTC and Radio Communications Testing Lab at its Bohemia, NY location on March 16, 2021, further solidifying their leadership position in railroad qualification testing. This lab serves railroads and suppliers with qualification testing, diagnosis, and trouble-shooting of their PTC and PTC II communications systems, which are federally mandated and being implemented by railroads to improve safety. Key members of the firm’s executive team were on hand for the celebration, which was limited in size and scope due to the COVID pandemic.
“Interference, integration, and interoperability testing and evaluation in the field is costly, time consuming, and extremely difficult to perform consistently in the densely populated areas of the Northeast Corridor,” said Thomas Volpe, Senior Director Business Development, Transportation Systems. “Utilizing a controlled lab environment allows our engineers to demonstrate functional performance, evaluate protocol, capacity and throughput, detect issues, and develop mitigation approaches that will ultimately expedite the continued successful deployment of the PTC system,” he continued. Additionally, quick identification and cost-effective solutions found in the lab will reduce risk and improve schedules while allowing the rail line to maintain revenue service continuity and safety.
This lab results from a contract awarded by Metro-North Railroad in September, 2019 to support PTC systems which use communications-based train control technology to reliably and functionally improve safe operation. The signaling solution being deployed on the Northeast Corridor utilizes communication systems that are common among commuter, transit, and freight railroads.
“Dayton T. Brown, Inc. has been providing testing and engineering support to the rail industry for over a decade and with this premier lab fully funded, we can support these railroads and their suppliers with industry leading expertise for this essential testing,” commented Stephen Marini, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Test Division. “This significant achievement demonstrates our continued commitment to our rail customers,” he added.
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
The Engineering & Test Division provides testing services for aerospace and defense, life support and survival equipment, and automobile, rail, transit, and other systems. Standalone engineering services include component and system evaluation, design and fabrication of specialized test equipment, field data acquisition, instrument calibration, design and failure analysis, preparation of test procedures, product improvement, and reverse engineering services.
The Technical Services Division provides technical documentation and logistics/maintenance planning. Typical publication and illustration services include technical writing, technical illustration and graphics, data conversions, parts listing, and S1000D training and support. Logistics services include parts provisioning, supportability analysis, level of repair analysis, and other maintenance planning support.
The Mission Systems Division supports DoD rapid prototyping and limited production of updates to military aircraft and ground systems with a focus on the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance community. We offer the breadth and depth of engineering expertise required to understand system requirements for design, prototyping, production, and support, delivering the best solution for your mission-critical program.
