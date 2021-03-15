Sleep Awareness Week 2021 Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Founders Discuss Poor Sleep for Sleep Awareness Week

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality sleep is crucial to overall wellness. In recognition of 2021 Sleep Awareness Week, Dr. Todd Watts and Dr. Jay Davidson, founders of health company Microbe Formulas, discuss what could be causing poor sleep and natural ways to support sleep.

In the article Good Sleep, Better Health, Great Life, Dr. Watts and Dr. Davidson say, “An estimated 50 million to 70 million Americans suffer from a chronic lack of sleep. And this poor sleep can completely derail day-to-day tasks and impair long-term health.”

They explain that there are a plethora of reasons that individuals could struggle with sleep. Sleep issues could be caused by toxicity, parasites, Lyme disease, or simply organs struggling to detox.

One way to check on the status of your organs is through the Chinese body clock. This idea states that different organs are detoxing during different times throughout the night. If you are consistently restless during a specific time of night, dysfunction of a specific organ could be the source. Throughout the article, the doctors recommend different ways to improve the function of each organ to then improve sleep.

For other natural ways to support sleep, the doctors recommend looking at diet and physical activity, supplementation, and other lifestyle adjustments like blue light and bright light exposure.

Dr. Watts and Dr. Davidson explain, “Researchers have found that increased sunlight or bright light during the day can boost mood and sleep. One study noticed that adding two hours of bright light exposure improved sleep efficiency by 80% and overall sleep by two hours in older adults.”

The doctors recommend getting outside during the day, staying away from electronics before bed, and using blue-light glasses to limit exposure at night. They also recommend against eating large meals or consuming alcohol and caffeine before bed.

Along with these suggestions, the article describes the positive impact of supplementing with melatonin and lymphatic-supportive herbs. Products like Lymphatic Support can help with brain drainage while sleeping, which helps with detox and overall sleep quality.

