Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. Wins Multiple National Awards for Inland Northwest Projects
Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. Ranked in the Top Ten Highest-Scoring Projects in the NationLEWISTON, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Lewiston, Idaho, March 2021) -
The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) has announced that Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. of Lewiston, Idaho, won a 2020 Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement.
The Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award recognizes the 10 highest-scoring projects submitted for a Quality in Construction Award in the General Paving (less than 50,000 tons) category.
Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. won the Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award for its work on 2.85 miles of North Kootenai Road in Kootenai. The company graded the roadway and then placed 3.5 inches of hot-mix asphalt using a material transfer vehicle, a paver, and three highway-class rollers to achieve optimal compaction and smoothness. Because the asphalt plant was 55 miles away, the company used 30 trucks to maintain steady production. The result was a smooth, high-quality asphalt road.
“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2020 NAPA Chairman James Winford. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”
In addition to the Larry H. Lemon award, Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. also won multiple 2020 Quality in Construction Awards for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement. The company received its awards during the association’s 2020 virtual Annual Meeting. Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. won Quality in Construction Awards for its work on the Garland Avenue extension project, the construction of a new passing lane on US 95 in Culdesac, its work on two sections of US 95 from Webb Road to Aspen Lane and from Culdesac to Mission Creek, and its work of SH 53 north of Hayden.
This is the fourth year of Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. receiving national awards for its quality. Please see the attached press releases for more information on each award.
The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as members, was founded in 1955.
Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. was founded in 1953. Since then the company has grown with locations in Clarkston, Wash.; Pullman, Wash.; and Post Falls, Idaho. The family-owned company thrives on their core values of integrity, support, progress and excellence. Their award-winning work is seen throughout the Inland Northwest. Poe offers chip sealing, residential paving, highway paving and industrial services. Learn more and view projects at poeasphalt.com.
