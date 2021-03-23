autopom! Will Help Drivers After Their Powertrain Warranty Expires

A Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! will help drivers pay for expensive car repairs after their manufacturer’s powertrain warranty has expired.

autopom! is a leading provider of Vehicle Protection Plans, which can be used to help cover the costs of unexpected vehicle repairs.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powertrain warranty helps protect drivers from costly vehicle repairs. However, when the manufacturer’s original warranty expires, drivers and their budgets are left to fend for themselves. A Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! will help drivers pay for expensive car repairs after their manufacturer’s powertrain warranty has expired.

An extended powertrain warranty protects the car’s powertrain system; in other words, its engine, transmission, and drive axles. autopom!’s Powertrain Protection Plans are designed for older, higher mileage vehicles and cover the vehicle's essential components and more.

“Engine and transmission repairs are among the most costly repairs a driver faces,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “We like to say that we give our customers ‘automotive peace of mind’ so they can enjoy the benefits of vehicle ownership without the worry.”

Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! are backed by “A+” rated providers and include benefits like roadside assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, repair shop choice, and rental vehicle assistance. autopom! also recently announced its partnership with RepairPal, a network of over 2,600 certified and trusted repair facilities. No matter where the road takes autopom!’s customers, they’re never far from a helping hand: https://repairpal.com/autopom

To learn more and to request a free quote for a Vehicle Protection Plan for a powertrain warranty, visit https://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141. Pricing varies by year, make, model, and mileage.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

autopom! for automotive peace of mind