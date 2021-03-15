Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick) Offense: 1100 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the 1100 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect approached and assaulted the victim at the listed location. During the assault the suspect assault the victim with a brick and pepper spray. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, a 15 year-old female, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick).

