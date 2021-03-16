Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sarasota Realtor Publishes Book Series

Sarasota Realtor Tracy Jones

Realtor Tracy Jones releases a series of books aimed at helping homeowners navigate selling.

SARASOTA, FL, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Jones publishes a series of books aimed at helping homeowners navigate selling their home in today's economy. Topics range from how to sell your home for more money, advice on selling by owner, selling a vacant home, when you have tried to sell but failed, staging and more. The book links can be found on her website at https://sarasotaluxurybroker.com/real-estate-books/

