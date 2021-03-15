‘BLUE ORANGE GAMES’ ANNOUNCES NEW SKILL FIDGET TOY ‘LOOPY LOOPER’

Loopy Looper is an original marble spinner, perfect for all ages

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Orange Games, celebrated publisher of family centered tabletop games since 2000 is pleased to announce the release of their newest creation: Loopy Looper, the original marble spinner.

Blue Orange has created a new division: Blue Orange Toys, as they enter into the world of skill fidgets and desk toys. Loopy Loopers is the first release under Blue Orange Toys.

Loopy Looper marks a new step for the company that has traditionally marketed tabletop board games. This new venture is an exciting desk toy that is ideal for fidgeters, it comes in a simple, sleek design with a soft shell metal ball that is spun inside. While the design itself is simple, the Loopy Looper requires a little skill to get the ball spinning. They come in a variety of colors and designs which each provide their own unique spinning experience.

"We are very excited to be expanding our offering into a new category with the Loopy Looper," says Martin Marechal, CEO of Blue Orange Games, "2021 is gearing up to be a big year for the fidget category and the Loopy Looper collection fits perfectly with what the market needs at the moment."

The Loopy Looper range is the brainchild of Thierry Denoual, founder of Blue Orange Games and creator of modern classic board games such as Gobblet Gobblers and Pengoloo. Over the last 20 years, Thierry has harnessed his creative spark and invented a wide range of best-selling and award-winning games.

Thierry is a fidgeter and was looking for something he could use to take breaks at his desk and quietly fidget with while working. After playing around with a marble and tin, the idea for the Loopy Looper was born. After the creation of the original model, Flow, Thierry saw the potential for a range of spinners. This led to the design of the full Loopy Looper collection: Flow, Jump, Edge and Hoop.

Flow is the beginner model and provides a calming spinning experience as you feel the marble flow through the loop. Jump has a gap in the loop that means you need a good rhythm to keep the marble spinning and jumping the gap. Edge has a rail that the marble spins along rather than being encased, meaning it relies on centrifugal force to keep the marble sticking to its rail. And finally, Hoop contains a mini basketball hoop. Once you’ve mastered spinning your marble, you can try to stop the spinning at exactly the right moment to shoot a hoop. All the models offer something different and present a great opportunity for creativity as users can come up with new tricks with each Loopy Looper.

As well as being entertaining, Loopy Loopers are great for helping to develop hand eye coordination and a sense of rhythm which makes it perfect for all ages. They require a quick flick of the wrist to get spinning and some, like Jump and Edge, require a good rhythm to keep the marble going. Just like in sport, when you set yourself the goal of getting your marble to jump through the gap or land in the hoop, your successes release dopamine and these little victories are incredibly satisfying.

Moreover, the Loopy Looper makes for an ideal desk toy as it can be used to provide a quick break or a boost of concentration. All the models come with their own stand and their marble snaps back into place so they can be neatly stored and arranged on a desk while working.

The Loopy Looper is $5.99 and is available to buy in store and online from participating retailers on March 22, 2021. More information can be found at www.loopylooper.com.

Please contact beth@blueorangetoys.com for images and/or samples.