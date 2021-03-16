Anavii Market Launches New Sister Site, Anavii Health

Trusted third-party CBD marketplace expands into hemp wellness with branded products offering the best in hemp-based nutrition.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anavii Market, one of the most trusted names in CBD oil, will now offer hemp-based wellness products on a newly launched sister site.

Anavii Health, the newest name in plant-based nutrition and wellness, expands the Anavii Market focus on the benefits of hemp beyond CBD oil.

“We heard from customers who were looking for healthier options in hemp, but were confused by the current offerings,” said Annie Rouse, co-founder and owner of Anavii Market.

The hemp market is growing rapidly, and today’s consumers are swamped with options. Buyers want consistency and quality, especially in nutrition and wellness products. Trust is hard to come by, so it can be difficult for consumers to make educated choices.

"After building the Anavii brand based on vetted and verified quality hemp products we are excited to launch our own line of branded hemp products,” Rouse said.

Anavii Health’s first offering is Anavii Health Hemp Heart Protein, a unique plant-based protein powder which offers high protein without compromising on taste. Anavii Health Hemp Heart Protein can easily be added to all your favorite foods to give them a nutritional boost without altering the flavor.

“Initially, Anavii Health will focus on our new 70%+ hemp protein that is nutritionally balanced, and better yet doesn't have the earthy taste of other hemp protein powders,” Rouse said. “In fact it's flavorless!"

As hemp advocates, Anavii wanted to expand beyond just hemp-derived CBD into the larger hemp wellness market. Launched in early March 2021, anaviihealth.com will focus on using hemp to promote wellness and a healthy lifestyle.

“Thanks to our years of experience in selecting the best hemp products, consumers can continue to rely on Anavii,” said Rouse. “Our mission has always been to create a better world by providing a trusted resource for those seeking to live a sustainable, alternative lifestyle.”

In addition to great hemp wellness products, Anavii Health will offer recipes and tips on living a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. Currently, visitors to anaviihealth.com can take advantage of an introductory sale on Anavii Health Hemp Heart Protein.

About Anavii Market

Founded in 2018, Anavii Market is an online retailer for third-party verified hemp-derived CBD products.

About Anavii Health

Anavii Health is an online retailer for hemp-derived lifestyle and wellness products.