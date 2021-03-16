Grove Dental Group welcomes Pediatric Dentist, Dr. Gufran
Grove Dental Group expands in-house services, adding a dedicated pediatric dentist to its team of doctors.WYOMISSING, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grove Dental Group is pleased to announce that pediatric dentist Dr. Muzamil Gufran D.D.S. will be joining the practice. The addition of Dr. Gufran will allow Grove Dental Group to offer a more complete dental experience for patients of all ages. By offering pediatric dentistry in-house, patients will have a convenient option for both general and advanced pediatric dental care.
Dr. Muzamil Gufran completed his DDS from University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine (UBSDM), Buffalo, NY. He then completed a two-year Pediatric Dental Residency in New York at University at Buffalo (UBSDM) where he served as co-chief resident during his senior year. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, Northeastern Society of Pediatric Dentistry, Pennsylvania Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and UB Dental Alumni Association.
While Grove Dental Group has always offered family dentistry services, Dr. Gufran is Grove’s first doctor to specialize in pediatric dentistry. Pediatric dentists have a minimum of two additional years of training, specifically focused on the treatment of developing teeth, child behavior and psychology, making children feel comfortable, children’s physical growth, and the special requirements of children’s dentistry.
During his spare time, Dr. Gufran loves spending time with his wife and his one-year-old son. His other interests include exploring different cultures & cuisines, hiking, cooking, cricket, reading and meditation. Dr. Gufran will begin to see patients at Grove Dental Group’s Penn Avenue office starting in March and will participate with many insurance plans. Visit www.grove.dental or call the office at 610-372-8406 to book an appointment.
Emily Hess
Grove Dental Group
