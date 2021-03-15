Mount Kisco's Own Arco Cleaning Maintenance Company Achieves 75 Years In Business Milestone

Arco Cleaning 75th Anniversary Logo George Arco, President of Arco Cleaning

MOUNT KISCO , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arco Cleaning Maintenance Company, located in Mount Kisco, New York, celebrates 75 years of providing commercial and residential cleaning services throughout Westchester and Putnam Counties.

In 1946, George and Jean Arco founded Arco Cleaning as a part-time family business, starting with one small waxing machine. In the early ‘80s, George Arco took over the business from his parents and began to expand services, as well as to include commercial office cleaning. Under George’s leadership, Arco Cleaning has expanded from just serving Mount Kisco customers to now serving customers throughout Westchester and Putnam Counties. Today, Arco Cleaning provides office cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, electrostatic cleaning and disinfecting, area rug carpet cleaning, floor maintenance, upholstery cleaning, window cleaning, house cleaning, and post-construction cleaning and debris clean up.

A Best of Business award recipient from 914 INC. in 2019 and 2020, Arco Cleaning has achieved recognition as one of the premier cleaning companies in Westchester County. We know George and Jean Arco would be so proud of their son George who serves as the President today.

“I want to thank our customers, friends, and community for supporting us and using our services for three-quarters of a century,” said George Arco, President of Arco Cleaning. “When my mother and father started the company, they never envisioned we would celebrate such a milestone. Thank you to our customers, cleaners, supervisors, and office staff that have made us a success. We hope to continue the Arco Cleaning brand for years to come. Remember “You gotta go with Arco” for all of your cleaning and disinfectant needs.”

About Arco Cleaning Maintenance Company: Arco Cleaning is located at 2 Cottage Place, Mount Kisco, NY 10549, with hours of operation are from Monday to Friday from 6 am – 5 pm and Saturday from 7 am – 1 pm. For more information about Arco Cleaning, please visit www.arcocleaning.com or contact George Arco, President at (914) 666-7229 or via email at George@arcocleaning.com.