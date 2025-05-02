2024 Professional Women’s Hockey League Player Maureen Murphy Partners with Access Psychology Foundation

Maureen Murphy

Maureen Murphy will be serving as Access Psychology Foundation's first ambassador

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Psychology Foundation (APF) is proud to announce its partnership with the 2024 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Community Player of the Year, Maureen Murphy, as she will be serving as the nonprofit organization’s first ambassador. APF’s mission is to increase access to proven, successful mental health care for underserved, racially diverse communities. In her role, Maureen will represent APF through community engagement, advocacy, and raising awareness about the importance of mental health access.

“Access Psychology Foundation is excited and honored to partner with Maureen Murphy as she serves as our first Ambassador,” said Dr. Alec Miller, Co-Founder of APF. “She is a role model for young people on and off the ice and will make an impact on the communities we serve.”

A native of Buffalo, New York, Ms. Murphy is a forward for the Montreal Victoire in the PWHL and is currently attending Northeastern University’s School of Law. In 2017, Ms. Murphy represented the United States at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship where she won a gold medal and reached three consecutive NCAA Frozen Four’s as a member of the Northeastern Huskies. Beyond the rink, Ms. Murphy is deeply committed to giving back to the community. After practice, she volunteers at long-term care facilities in Montreal, spending time with geriatric patients and accumulating 600 hours between academics and volunteering. Her dedication to service was recognized in 2024 when she received the PWHL’s “Hockey For All” Award, honoring players for their leadership and community contributions.

“I am proud to team up with Access Psychology Foundation and use my platform as a professional athlete to help promote awareness about the importance of mental health and help educate people about resources that are available for them,” said Ms. Murphy. “Through my own challenges with mental health, I understand the importance of asking for help when you need it and also know that not everyone has tools to get started.”

About Access Psychology Foundation: Access Psychology Foundation (APF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2022 by Alec L. Miller, PsyD, and Lata K. McGinn, PhD, with a mission to increase inclusion, equity, and diversity in the field of mental health by providing historically underrepresented communities with access to evidence-based prevention and treatment and by training racially diverse providers. To learn more about APF’s vision of equitable access to successful mental health services and training for all communities, please visit their website at www.access-psychology.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.