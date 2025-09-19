Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester Appoints Gary D. Miller as new CFO

Gary D. Miller

Miller will lead the business and financial functions while providing oversight of all financial and operational systems

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester has appointed Gary D. Miller as its new CFO. In this role, Miller will lead the business and financial functions while providing oversight of all financial and operational systems for Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester.

"We are excited to have Gary D. Miller as our new CFO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester,” said Jennifer Brullo, CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester. “With extensive experience in finance, Gary brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in guiding our financial growth and ensuring long-term stability. As we enter this next chapter, we are confident that under Gary’s financial leadership, Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester will continue to thrive, strengthen its foundation, and achieve new levels of success.”

“I’m honored to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer for Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester,” said Gary D. Miller. “I look forward to working closely with our dedicated staff to drive sustainable growth, enhance our financial position, and strategically pursue new opportunities for innovation and long-term success.”

Gary D. Miller is a seasoned finance leader with over 30 years of expertise in accounting, financial planning, and strategic operations, including more than two decades in healthcare. He has been recognized for driving profitability, streamlining processes, and delivering multimillion-dollar savings through strategic planning and operational efficiency. With deep experience in mergers and acquisitions, enterprise-wide budgeting, and long-range forecasting, Miller excels at aligning financial strategies with organizational goals to achieve sustained growth and value. Prior to his appointment at Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester, Miller worked at VNS Health for 16 years, where he held roles as a Manager of Financial Analysis and as the Associate Director of Business Operations. Miller holds a B.S. in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey.

Married with a 21-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son, Miller treasures time with his family and enjoys embarking on adventurous vacations together. Whether exploring new destinations or seeking out unique experiences, he values creating lasting memories and sharing in life’s adventures with his loved ones.

About Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester: Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) is the largest and only independent not-for-profit, Medicare-certified home healthcare agency in Westchester that also serves the Bronx, Dutchess, Putnam, and Rockland counties. VNSW promotes and supports the health and sustains the independence of residents in the communities they serve through the delivery of home healthcare and related community health services by VNS Westchester, VNSW at Home, VNSW at CCN, their Community Care Navigation agency, and other affiliates. For more information about VNSW and the services that they provide, please visit them online at www.vns.org or contact 914-682-1480.

