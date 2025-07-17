Access Psychology Foundation Selected as Official Charity Partner for the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon

Access Psychology Foundation Logo

Four dedicated runners will represent Access Psychology Foundation at the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon

WHITE PLAINS , NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Psychology Foundation (APF) is excited to announce that it is an official charity partner of the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon. On November 2, 2025, APF will have four dedicated runners who will represent the organization, raising funds to support APF’s vital programs and services that expand access to mental health care in underserved communities.

This past spring, APF invited runners to join its NYC Marathon team and received 120 applications from individuals all around the world, eager to wear a bib in support of the Foundation. After a difficult vetting process, APF chose Maya Foster, a finance professional; Angela Jordan, LMFT, a therapist; and Justin Plank, a college student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Craig Vaream, who is an APF Board Member, is also running and will be fundraising for the cause.

ASICS, who is the official sponsor of the APF team, will provide each athlete with three pairs of sneakers — for training, preparation, and race day.

“It’s an incredible honor to have APF represented at the New York City Marathon,” said Damian Travier, Executive Director of Access Psychology Foundation. “Running a marathon requires tremendous dedication, and the fact that our athletes are also fundraising and raising awareness for APF’s mission makes their efforts even more inspiring. And partnering with ASICS is a natural fit—it's a brand that shares our commitment to mental health and community well-being.”

About Access Psychology Foundation: Access Psychology Foundation (APF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2022 by Alec L. Miller, PsyD, and Lata K. McGinn, PhD, with a mission to increase inclusion, equity, and diversity in the field of mental health by providing historically underrepresented communities with access to evidence-based prevention and treatment and by training racially diverse providers. To learn more about APF’s vision of equitable access to successful mental health services and training for all communities, please visit their website at www.access-psychology.org.

