Asiana Plaza Convention Center Creates Wedding-Day – Birthday Parties and Conferences That People Will Never Forget
Asiana Plaza Convention Center offers packages with all the essentials for a dream eventVIETNAM, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the leading names in successful events is pleased to announce all the services they now offer for the 2021 – 2022 season. The Asiana Plaza Convention Center has become a firm favourite with businesses wanting to hold a successful conference and those wishing to celebrate their wedding or birthday.
The conference center which is located in Ho Chi Minh City has held some big named conferences over the years. They are known for putting on some of the best corporate events in Vietnam. The corporate events they host include:
Conferences
Seminar
Company reception
Press conference - Product launch event
Exhibition
Art performance
Year-end Party
New Year Party
As well as providing successful corporate events, where customers continue to re-book their yearly events, the Vietnam convention centre is also known for its wedding day services. There is no better place to hold a wedding reception than the Asiana Plaza Convention Center.
The wedding specialist has become the first choice for the bride and groom and wedding planners looking for a luxury location for a successful wedding. They can provide everything to make the wedding day special including catering.
“We are delighted to provide people with a stunning wedding venue. We can cater to people’s every need to make their wedding day one they or their guest will never forget. Our team are at hand to provide the bride and groom with everything they need,” explained a spokesman for Asiana Plaza Convention Center
With so many successful wedding events under their built, the Vietnam wedding venue has become the first choice with wedding planners.
They continue to provide events that go far beyond their clients' expectations, making them one of the most talked-about wedding venues.
Asiana Plaza Convention Center can cater to any type of event, and besides becoming the first choice for conference and corporate and wedding events, they have also become one of the most exciting venues for parties. They can cater for any type of party from a retirement party, birthday party, or even an engagement party.
For more details on the different events that Asiana Plaza Convention Center can hold, and to see why they have become one of the most well-known venues in Vietnam, please visit https://asiana-plaza.com/
About Asiana Plaza Convention Center
Asiana Plaza Convention Center is a conference venue that can hold any type of event. They have become a leader in their field.
Contact:
Asiana Plaza Binh Thanh - Asiana Plaza Convention Center
45-47 Phan Dang Luu, Ward 3, Binh Thanh District, HCMC
Hotline: 0901 080 080
E: info@asiana-plaza.com
W: http://asiana-plaza.com
Asiana Plaza Tan Phu - Asiana Plaza Convention Center
284 - 286 Vuon Lai, Phu Tho Hoa Ward, Tan Phu District, HCMC
Hotline: 0931 080 080
E: contact@asiana-plaza.com
W: http://asiana-plaza.com
Media Manager
Asiana Plaza Convention Center
