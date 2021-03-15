The Latest in Urban Living Combines History, Proximity and Amenities

We design our communities to create a particular lifestyle for our residents. When we designed The Falls, we wanted to bring together all the aspects of the area people love.” — Christie Haupt

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic Wilmington, Del., has been a center of global commerce for more than a century. And as the realities of business continue to evolve, The Falls, developed by Capano Residential, sits at the center of a new age in both work and apartment living.

Built on the site of the historic Bancroft Mills, The Falls overlooks the Brandywine Creek in Wilmington’s beautiful Highlands neighborhood. The community offers residents luxurious, smoke-free studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes that feature spacious, open floor plans and fine, upscale finishes, with a full slate of amenities designed especially for developers, entrepreneurs and remote workers. At The Falls, it’s easy to create and collaborate without being cooped up at home, while staying connected to Wilmington’s thriving business market, its abundant natural wonders and bustling social scene.

“We design our communities to create a particular lifestyle for our residents,” says Christie Haupt, Director of Multifamily Development at Capano

Residential. “When we designed The Falls, we wanted to bring together all the aspects of the area people love – luxurious amenities and finishes, proximity to Wilmington’s best dining and entertainment, a beautiful setting, beloved Delaware history and a real sense of community.”

ROOM TO WORK AND PLAY

The 10,000 square feet of indoor public areas at The Falls include multiple plush lounges, study niches and a library. There’s also an area designed specifically as a coworking space, eliminating the need to pay extra fees for away-from-home desk space elsewhere and providing breathtaking views of the river and woods beyond. An event kitchen is available for rent if you’re looking to host a breakfast, lunch or dinner meeting. For offsite meetings, The Falls is just a few moments away from downtown Wilmington’s rapidly evolving and expanding business district.

But The Falls isn’t just about productivity. When work is done – or even if you’re just looking for a break in the middle of the day – the options for fun at The Falls are myriad. Play a quick frame of pool in the billiard room, take in a yoga class in the private fitness studio or hop on the treadmill in the state-of-the-art fitness center. In the warmer months, enjoy a dip in the pool or just lounge on the sundeck while taking in the beautiful surroundings.

A HOME BASE FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE

The Falls’ 14,000 square feet of outdoor recreation space are complemented by the rush of the river and Alapocas Run State Park just beyond. There, residents can enjoy hiking, biking, rock climbing and rappelling, athletic fields and a playground designed to be fully accessible. Also close by are beautiful Rockford Park and Brandywine Park, home of the Brandywine Zoo. Between its location among these natural wonders and the secure bicycle storage, The Falls makes it easy to enjoy it all, even with your four-legged best friend. The Falls is dog friendly and even offers a riverside dog walk area and dog washing stations.

The Falls is yet another sign of the continued vitality of Wilmington and its ongoing innovation and expansion, a city experiencing a business, arts, culture and dining Renaissance. When you decide to relax from bringing your business vision to life, it’s easy to enjoy the city’s Broadway-caliber theater, live music, great works of art, and upscale and innovative dining. Wilmington and The Falls put it all within reach.

For more information on The Falls’ floorplans, amenities and availability, call (302) 650-8100, visit liveonthefalls.com or come see us in our on-site sales trailer.