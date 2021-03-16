Safeguard Proof of Vaccination Data with StoreSMART’s COVID-19 Medical and Vaccine Card Holder
Your COVID-19 vaccine card will be the key to unlocking newly opening travel, family, work, school, and entertainment. Keep this important document protected!
Your proof of vaccination card will be one of the most important documents you own. You need to store and protect it as safely as possible. Our plastic pockets were designed to keep your cards safe."

— Reenie Feingold
— Reenie Feingold
Contact: Stan Feingold, StoreSMART, 180 Metro Park, Rochester, NY 14623
585-278-9208 stan@StoreSMART.com
Have you had your vaccination yet? Your COVID-19 vaccination card may soon become the key to unlocking newly opening travel, family, work, school, and entertainment opportunities. So, shouldn’t you keep this important document protected?
Enter StoreSMART’s Medical and Vaccine Card Holders—a convenient and inexpensive way to keep your proof of vaccination card safe, easily visible, and free from destructive accidents and spills.
“Your proof of vaccination card is bound to become one of the most important documents you own,” says Reenie Feingold, CEO and Founder of StoreSMART. “You need to store and protect it as safely as possible. Our lightweight, durable plastic pockets were designed to keep your cards safe, whether in a purse, bag or pocket.”
StoreSMART’s Medical and Vaccine Card Holders have additional practical uses, too. They can help organize your insurance information, social security cards, medical information, or appointment cards; or safely hold credit cards, driver’s licenses, tickets, cash, and other small items.
The 3 3/8” x 4 3/8” pockets have a 3” x 4” interior capacity. They are made of 8-gauge crystal clear vinyl for ultimate visibility and open on the short side with a ¼” lip.
To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@Storesmart.com or call 585-278-9208.
StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com <http://storesmart.com/>; or call 585-278-9208
