‘God with Us’ Musical Returns to Charis Bible College April 2-4, Accompanied by the Spring Craft Show and Market

Memorable melodies, realistic costuming and filmed scenery create a multidimensional stage effect, transporting the audience back in time.

'God with Us' is the perfect entertainment to become a regular part of the Easter season.”
— Charis Bible College spokesperson
WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College kicks off its 2021 theater season with the musical “God with Us,” written and produced by Robert and Elizabeth Muren. The production’s three showings, held April 2-4, will feature one evening showing and two matinees. Admission to the Spring Craft Show and Market is free for both theatergoers and the surrounding community. Featuring a wide variety of local vendors, the Spring Craft Show and Market will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The “God with Us” musical’s following has grown from its debut in 2014. The Murens, who are from Norway, originally performed this production in a variety of languages, including Hebrew, Spanish and English across 13 countries. The production is a compilation of some of the Murens’ earlier works and takes the audience on a biblical journey as seen through the eyes of the Apostle Peter. Memorable melodies, realistic costuming and filmed scenery create a multidimensional stage effect, transporting the audience back in time. “God with Us” is the perfect entertainment to become a regular part of the Easter season.

Visit GodWithUsMusical.com for showtimes and ticketing information.

About Charis Bible College
Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack in 1994 to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colo., and has more than 50 campuses around the world. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege.org, on Facebook or on Twitter.

