LEOWAY 2WD eScooter - Lightest, Powerful, Safely
The world's first electric scooter LEOWAY 2WD with innovative i-2WD Control Module.NETHERLANDS, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dual-Motor: 2x350W, GE-20km/h, EU-25km/h, US-28mph, 90km/56miles, 18kg/40lbs, 721(491+230)Wh, 10-inch
More freedom! More confidence! More safety!
https://igg.me/at/leoway
More freedom!
The innovative i-2WD Smart Traction Control Module was developed specifically for the dual-motor eScooter. LEOWAY 2WD eScooter has two motors, but only the rear motor works continuously. This allows you to significantly save battery power and increase mileage. But when power from the rear motor is not enough (ledge, curb, climb, accelerate, etc.), or the rear wheel skids (water, grass, pebble, sand, etc.), i-2WD Control Module automatically activates the front motor. Due to this, the rider can confidently and safely ride regardless of the terrain and road surface.
LEOWAY 2WD eScooter combines the main advantages of a single motor electric scooter (lightweight, high mileage) and a dual-motor electric scooter (powerful, safe riding).
LEOWAY 2WD eScooter has two lithium-ion batteries with a total capacity of 721Wh, which allows you to ride up to 90km/56miles on a single charge. One battery is removable and its weight is only 1.36kg (3.0lb). You can take several of these with you and increase your mileage.
Each battery has its own charging port. Two chargers allow you to fully charge two batteries in a record three hours. It is roughly the same amount of time your smartphone would need. If you want to ride long trips then LEOWAY 2WD is your choice.
More confidence!
The powerful LEOWAY 2WD eScooter easily overcomes climbs up to 25 degrees. If you happen to live in a hilly area and you’re considering buying an electric scooter, then LEOWAY 2WD eScooter powered by long-lasting batteries and two high-torque motors a total of 700W will be perfect for you.
LEOWAY 2WD eScooter has a dual braking system that provides for good stopping power. The electromagnetic brake of both wheels based on regenerative braking during the quick release of the throttle. A hand disk brake cuts off the power supply to the motor wheels instantly and allows you to brake at any time.
LEOWAY 2WD eScooter equipped 10-inch tubeless pneumatic tires, can smoothly ride through bumpy roads, they give better ride quality. Inside the tire is a special sealant. If a nail or screw punctures a tire, the mechanical process forms a plug within 2-3 tire rotations. It acts so fast most riders would be unaware of a puncture.
The roomy deck (190mm/7.5in) enables a comfortable stance and accommodates up to two people at the same time. Anti-slip coating with increased contact friction for rider safety.
More safety!
You can unlock and power on LEOWAY 2WD eScooter via the NFC card.
We have installed many safety components. Front and rear lights are activated by pressing a button on the steering wheel. Front and rear LED lights to ensure you will be seen when riding in the dark. When the rider uses the brake lever, the rear light will flash to notify the riders/drivers behind the scooter. LED lights, bright enough to be seen away on foggy/rainy days.
You do not need to gesture in traffic or at night when you are planning to turn, just turn the steering wheel or tilt the scooter and the required turn signal will turn on automatically.
The alarm is automatically activated when you turn off the power of the scooter, blocks the power-on of LEOWAY 2WD eScooter, and is triggered when it moved, emits sound and light signals. It cannot be turned on without deactivating the anti-theft alarm.
