Vertexcom Partners with Pelion to Develop IoT Market and Grow Wi-SUN Ecosystem
Vertexcom and Pelion's cooperation can assist customers in the secure deployment and management of large-scale Wi-SUN networks and IPv6 offers open standards, certification, interoperability.”HSINCHU, HSINCHU COUNTY, TAIWAN, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertexcom Technologies Inc., an IoT and smart grid communication chip design company, has entered into an agreement with Pelion, a leading connected device service provider. This partnership means that Vertexcom customers will have support for out-of-the-box IoT network and device management services.
According to Gartner*, the enterprise IoT platform market will grow by 31% between 2019 and 2024, and the average annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of connection management platforms will reach 21.6%.
Vertexcom is a leading manufacturer of Wi-SUN SoC and network software design and their Wi-SUN FAN certified chip VC7300 and the VC7351 high-speed chip, will connect to the Pelion platform, which also features Wi-SUN FAN certification. Pelion offers scalable, easy-to-deploy services, enabling customers to connect and manage devices over their lifetime securely. Pelion Device Management will secure and facilitate Vertexcom’s data collection and firmware updates over the air.
Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom Technologies stated ‘Vertexcom and Pelion's cooperation can assist customers in the secure deployment and management of large-scale Wi-SUN networks and IPv6 offers open standards, certification, interoperability, and enterprise-grade security.’ Vertexcom Wi-SUN FAN certified products are suitable for applications in the field of smart energy, such as smart electricity meters, water meters, gas meters, smart grid and smart meter infrastructure (AMI), etc.
Pelion's diverse connection options can connect and manage Wi-SUN networks and complement them with 5G to 2G connectivity (including CAT-M and NB-IoT networks), as well as non-cellular connection standards. Pelion's unique positioning makes it possible to realize large-scale device connection, allowing any device in any operating system, network condition and application environment to realize IoT connection. Looking ahead, there are plans to extend the complete Wi-SUN IoT solution into smart cities (e.g. smart streetlights, smart buildings, industrial IoT), smart home (e.g. HEMS, smart home appliances), and smart sensors (e.g. industrial IoT, online monitoring of energy consumption in industrial parks, smart environment monitoring).
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software designs for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids. It provides low-cost Wi-SUN, PLC and integrated dual-mode communication solutions.
VC7300 utilizes FSK modulation technology to achieve the data rate 300 kbps, it can realize 3000-node 24-level Mesh networking, and has active frequency hopping mechanism, self-forming and self-healing network functions. VC7351 complies with IEEE802.15.4x specification and uses OFDM modulation, enhances the data rate to 2.4 Mbps. Moreover, VC7351 provides the highest proprietary data rate up to 3.6 Mbps.
About Wi-SUN Alliance
Wi-SUN Alliance is a global non-profit member-based association made up of industry leading companies. Its mission is to drive the global proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities, smart grids and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications using open global standards from organizations, such as IEEE802, IETF, TIA, TTC and ETSI.
