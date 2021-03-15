Amazin LeThi joins FGG Ambassador Program

The Logo of The Federation of Gay Games Amazin LeThi, FGG's newest Ambassador

SF, CA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation of Gay Games (FGG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amazin LeThi as a FGG Ambassador.

The FGG Ambassador program looks for passionate and influential individuals whose missions align with the FGG’s of promoting equality and inclusion through sport and culture.

Amazin LeThi is an LGBTQ activist and thought leader, athlete and speaker. During the Obama administration, Amazin helped organize the first 'Spirit Day' collaboration with GLAAD and White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders 'Act to Change' . Her story was included in the It Gets Better campaign and the first White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Asian anti-bullying campaign Act to Change.

“When you read about Amazin’s story from homelessness to depression to discrimination it’s relatable to so many marginalized people out there,” says Shiv Paul, FGG Vice President of External Relations who manages the Ambassador program. “Her emergence as a powerhouse of advocacy for inclusion is truly inspiring. I am ecstatic we have someone like Amazin to help us both to think strategically about ways to make change and to make it happen particularly with Gay Games 11 coming up in 2022 in Hong Kong."

Amazin also serves as an Ambassador for five other organizations including Athlete Ally and Stonewall.

Joanna Hoffman, Director of Communications for Athlete Ally™ says of LeThi, "In her time as an Athlete Ally Ambassador, Amazin LeThi has broken barriers in sport by speaking her truth as an out Vietnamese athlete, HIV advocate and as a strong ally for the transgender community. We are proud to have her fighting alongside us in our work to make sport inclusive for all. She will be a tremendous asset for FGG, and we look forward to working together towards our shared goals on inclusion and equality."

Jeff Ingold, Head of Media, Stonewall (he/him) said, “We’re thrilled to hear Amazin has been made an ambassador for the Federation of Gay Games. Amazin has been a tremendous Sports Champion for us and her commitment to making sport everyone’s game is unwavering. We look forward to seeing what new heights she reaches in this new role and continuing our work together to build a more inclusive sporting world.”

“As an advocate and athlete I am honoured to become an ambassador for Federation of Gay Games and in doing so represent the Asian LGBTQ community.” says LeThi Together we can be a #VoiceWithAction and work together to champion diversity and inclusion in sports. This role and partnership with the Federation of Gay Games will allow us to put a spotlight on the challenges and barriers Asian LGBTQ people face in society and sports.”

***

About the Federation of Gay Games

Gay Games is open to all, and since its debut in 1982 it has continued to perpetuate the legacy of changing cultural, social and political attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people. A core principle of the Federation of Gay Games is “Participation, Inclusion and Personal Best™”. These principles will be represented next in 2022 at Gay Games 11 in Hong Kong. It has never been more important to stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, as a way to empower thousands of LGBTQ+ athletes and artists through sport, culture, and fellowship. It was first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Gay Games were held in San Francisco (1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010), Cleveland+Akron (2014), and Paris (2018). Gay Games 11 will be held in Hong Kong in 2022. Visit www.gaygameshk2022.com for more information.

“Gay Games,” “Federation of Gay Games,” the interlocking circles device, and the phrase“Participation, Inclusion and Personal Best” are trademarks of the Federation of Gay Games, Inc. Trademarks are registered in the USA, Canada, Benelux, the UK, Germany, and Australia.

