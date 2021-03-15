RE: Rt 36 Fairfield
The roadway is back open at this time.
Please avoid the area of Route 36 near Swamp Rd in Fairfield near house number 1304 due to a wire across the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
