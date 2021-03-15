RE: Rt 36 Fairfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please avoid the area of Route 36 near Swamp Rd in Fairfield near house number 1304 due to a wire across the roadway.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully