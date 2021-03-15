Highway / Traffic Notification
Roadway is back open.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please avoid the area of US RT 2 and West Shore Rd in Danville in the area of house number 2031, the roadway is blocked due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully