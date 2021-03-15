RED Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPMs) for LIDAR
Electro Optical Components offers RED Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPMs) that are silicon-based solid state low level light sensors for LIDAR applications.
The extended dynamic range of these RED SiPMs makes them ideal for LIDAR applications.”SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Optical Components offers RED Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPMs) that are silicon-based solid state low level light sensors for LIDAR applications. RED SiPMs are an array of silicon avalanche photo diodes (APDs), each operated in Geiger-mode with extended sensitivity into the RED spectrum. This results in the SiPM’s advantages of high gain, low temperature dependency, easy operation and enhanced next generation sensor performance for LIDAR.
These RED KETEK SiPM (Silicon Photomultiplier) features include:
• Very high dynamic range
• Extremely fast response
• High gain
Bill Bolster
Electro Optical Components, Inc.
+ +1 707-568-1642
