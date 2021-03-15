IADA Verifies AirFleet Capital Inc. as Products and Services Member
AirFleet Capital will benefit from its association with IADA as we continue to evolve in support of our clients’ growth.”CHANDLER, ARIZ., USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirFleet Capital Inc., a company focused solely on aircraft financing, is the newest Verified Products and Services member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).
— AirFleet Capital President Jim Blessing
A national leader in aircraft financing, AirFleet Capital becomes the 62nd aircraft transaction support company to be verified by IADA’s rigorous acceptance process, ensuring adherence to strong ethical business practices. With in-house underwriting and closing teams, the aircraft finance brokerage company originated over 700 loans in 2020, working exclusively with several partner banks.
“AirFleet Capital will benefit from its association with IADA as we continue to evolve in support of our clients’ growth,” said AirFleet President Jim Blessing. "As our customers continue their upward movement in aircraft we will be able to consult and work with other IADA members to ensure we are helping them make the right decisions,” he added.
"AirFleet Capital, like all of our Verified Products and Services members, has been thoroughly vetted to assure adherence to the absolute highest ethical standards and experience," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “The IADA Board of Directors extends our welcome to AirFleet Capital as they join the organization.”
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, the International Aircraft Dealers Association provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase pre-owned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale in this search portal, where buyers can shop from an average of 500 listings at any given time. In 2020, AircraftExchange facilitated more than $5 billion in sales of nearly 640 aircraft, averaging over 1.7 transactions per day for every day of the year. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.
About AirFleet Capital Inc.
Founded in 1994, AirFleet Capital is a privately-owned General Aviation aircraft financing company, and one of the largest in the United States. The company is dedicated to aircraft lending, with a motivated staff assigned with the sole mission of getting their clients safely in the air. AirFleet Capital’s team is in Arizona, Virginia, California, and Georgia. For more information about AirFleet Capital Inc, visit www.airfleetcapital.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn