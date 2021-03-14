Homicide: 600 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:43 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where, despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Nicolas Hawkins, of Greenbelt, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.