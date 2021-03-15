Atmos by CallCabinet Awarded 2021 Internet Telephony Product of the Year for 6th Consecutive Year
CallCabinet’s Atmos compliance call recording and voice analytics platform honored once again for providing industry-leading solutions.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, the pioneer in cloud-native call recording and voice analytics, is honored to announce that TMCnet has awarded its 2021 Internet Telephony Product of the Year award to Atmos, CallCabinet’s compliance call recording and AI analytics platform.
“It’s remarkable to receive TMCnet’s Internet Telephony Product of the Year award for the sixth consecutive year,” stated Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet Group CEO. “We’re proud that CallCabinet continues to earn recognition as an innovator of the modern, work-from-anywhere customer interactions solution.”
Atmos by CallCabinet is a comprehensive, cloud-native, work-from-anywhere customer interaction platform designed to optimize the customer experience. Atmos intelligently converts voice data into actionable insights that impact quality control while modernizing the customer experience. Atmos leads the way in premise-to-cloud migration by providing enterprises with complete data ownership over new and legacy recordings. Our platform organizes all of a company’s raw call data so that it can be utilized across any big data solution. Atmos is UC-friendly and PBX-agnostic; no matter how your business communicates, we capture it. Atmos delivers “voice of customer” analysis, agent scorecards, performance management, speech analytics, compliance and policy recording, emotive detection and more.
“When we first built Atmos, we couldn’t have envisioned how relevant a work-from-anywhere platform would be,” noted CallCabinet CRO Ron Romanchik. “The Atmos model is unique because it gives companies 100% ownership of their data while keeping them compliant on any device no matter where their workforce resides.”
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet is the pioneer of cloud-native call recording software as a service. Atmos by CallCabinet makes highly actionable, business-critical insights accessible to every business through AI-powered voice analytics. CallCabinet leads the migration from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the Cloud with an essential service offering that integrates archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data that big data business solutions can utilize. CallCabinet’s recording platform modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Our scalable solution reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) while providing businesses full ownership of their security compliance, controls and data. Atmos’ cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system/platform agnostic - changing compliance from locational to individual. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional officers in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Discover the power, flexibility, and scalability of Atmos at www.callcabinet.com.
