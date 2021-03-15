Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,314 in the last 365 days.

Mix and Master Service Fiverr's Choice Badge Awarded to elevatetodaymusic

Fiverr choice badge for audio engineer

fiverr mix and mastering services

mix and master

Mixing and mastering service

Top fiverr mixing and mastering

Fiverr mixing mastering Gig

Mixing and Mastering Music is Offered by Fiverr's Choice elevatetodaymusic at an Affordable P rice.

Awesome experience! He does the absolute best to make sure you get the best professional sounding quality mixes. He went above and beyond. I’m beyond happy!”
— USA Fiverr Reviewer
LONDON, LONDON , UK, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freelance mixing and mastering professional elevatetodaymusic is making waves in the music industry. After joining the freelance platform Fiverr in October of 2020, he was designated a rising talent in only four weeks. He recently bettered that feat, becoming Fiverr’s choice for mixing and mastering services. Fiverr makes such recommendations based on consistent delivery of quality service. Of course, great reviews help too.

Elevatetoday music isn’t new to mix and mastering or to music in general. He’s a grade eight certified guitarist who’s been playing for over fourteen years. He also has over ten years of engineering and production experience. He brings that skill and experience to every project. And he backs it up by having detailed discussions with his clients to understand exactly what they’re looking for.

Fiverr’s choice elevatetodaymusic has worked on music projects for hundreds of companies all over the world. Most notably, he’s produced songs for Sean Kingston, Travis Scott, and Juice WRLD. His keen attention to detail and quick turnaround time keep his clients coming back. He has the expertise and tools to ensure that his clients’ music sounds exactly how they imagine it.

A Fiverr user based in the UK wrote: “A very efficient and helpful person. Quite experienced with technical knowledge. My song was very professionally mixed and mastered and he raised the standard of my song from what I gave him to a very good instrumental that I can pitch to others or to submit for Sync. I would highly recommend him.”

Visit his Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/elevatetoday/ and his website at https://www.beatstars.com/elevatetoday

Aaron Hackett
elevatetodaymusic
+44 20 7617 7029
email us here

Mix and Mastering Service

You just read:

Mix and Master Service Fiverr's Choice Badge Awarded to elevatetodaymusic

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.