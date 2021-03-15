Mix and Master Service Fiverr's Choice Badge Awarded to elevatetodaymusic
Mixing and Mastering Music is Offered by Fiverr's Choice elevatetodaymusic at an Affordable P rice.
Awesome experience! He does the absolute best to make sure you get the best professional sounding quality mixes. He went above and beyond. I’m beyond happy!”LONDON, LONDON , UK, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freelance mixing and mastering professional elevatetodaymusic is making waves in the music industry. After joining the freelance platform Fiverr in October of 2020, he was designated a rising talent in only four weeks. He recently bettered that feat, becoming Fiverr’s choice for mixing and mastering services. Fiverr makes such recommendations based on consistent delivery of quality service. Of course, great reviews help too.
— USA Fiverr Reviewer
Elevatetoday music isn’t new to mix and mastering or to music in general. He’s a grade eight certified guitarist who’s been playing for over fourteen years. He also has over ten years of engineering and production experience. He brings that skill and experience to every project. And he backs it up by having detailed discussions with his clients to understand exactly what they’re looking for.
Fiverr’s choice elevatetodaymusic has worked on music projects for hundreds of companies all over the world. Most notably, he’s produced songs for Sean Kingston, Travis Scott, and Juice WRLD. His keen attention to detail and quick turnaround time keep his clients coming back. He has the expertise and tools to ensure that his clients’ music sounds exactly how they imagine it.
A Fiverr user based in the UK wrote: “A very efficient and helpful person. Quite experienced with technical knowledge. My song was very professionally mixed and mastered and he raised the standard of my song from what I gave him to a very good instrumental that I can pitch to others or to submit for Sync. I would highly recommend him.”
