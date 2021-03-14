Westminster Barracks - DUI #1 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B100993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Max Fabian

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/14/21 0016 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 & VT RT 123, Westminster

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Joshua Fey

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Zionsville, PA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/14/21 at approximately 0016 hours, Vermont State Police Westminster received a call from a concerned citizen, regarding a potential car crash. Troopers responded to the area of US Route 5 and VT RT 123 in Westminster, where they located a disabled vehicle with significant passenger side damage. The rear passenger side tire was ripped from the vehicle and located wedged under the car, a 2021 Toyota Camry. The operator, Joshua Fey, 24, of Zionsville, PA was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. He was processed for the offense and released with a citation.

Troopers determined that Fey was traveling north on US Route 5, when he went off the right hand side of the road, striking a section of guardrail. This caused the vehicle to go into an uncontrolled spin across both lanes of US Route 5.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/21 1100 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658