Westminster Barracks - DUI #1 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100993
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Max Fabian
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/14/21 0016 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 & VT RT 123, Westminster
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Joshua Fey
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Zionsville, PA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/14/21 at approximately 0016 hours, Vermont State Police Westminster received a call from a concerned citizen, regarding a potential car crash. Troopers responded to the area of US Route 5 and VT RT 123 in Westminster, where they located a disabled vehicle with significant passenger side damage. The rear passenger side tire was ripped from the vehicle and located wedged under the car, a 2021 Toyota Camry. The operator, Joshua Fey, 24, of Zionsville, PA was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. He was processed for the offense and released with a citation.
Troopers determined that Fey was traveling north on US Route 5, when he went off the right hand side of the road, striking a section of guardrail. This caused the vehicle to go into an uncontrolled spin across both lanes of US Route 5.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/21 1100 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658