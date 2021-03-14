Eyeiyagi The Number One Place To Buy Contact Lenses Online In Vietnam

The leading online contact lenses supplier has been hailed as the best place for customers to purchase their eyecare needs online

VIETNAM, March 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyeiyagi is pleased to announce they have been ranked as the best place to buy contact lenses online by their current and previous customers. The company that provides worldwide shipping for their products have become a market leader in eye care.The leader in the Vietnamese eyecare industry strives to offer quality contact lenses to their customers at affordable prices. They have contact lenses for people with all different color palettes from brown, grey, blue, green, orange, and pink to name a few. As well as providing quality contact lenses for the workplace, they also supply contact lenses that can be used at school, parties, or for play, providing people with quality contact lenses for all needs.One of the main reasons Eyeiyagi has become a leader in their field besides their quality products is for making contact lenses accessible to all. With their reasonable prices, it allows all consumers to be able to purchase the best possible eye care products without worrying about affordability.“Our prices reflect our commitment to making sure that all consumers can have access to contact lenses. We aim to achieve our goal of keeping our prices low by passing on savings to the consumer”, explained a spokesman for EyeiyagiAs well as providing 24-hour contact lenses, and re-usable contact lenses, they all stock a wide range of eyecare accessories.Along with low prices, customers have ranked Eyeiyagi as their number one supplier of contact lenses for their great customer service and fast delivery service. Customers have commented that the contact lenses supplier provides them with all their needs.To learn more about Eyeiyagi and to see the wide range of eye care products available, please visit https://eyeiyagi.vn/ About EyeiyagiEyeiyagi products are researched from Korea Vision Science Institute, we confidently confirm the difference when creating unique products with the best quality suitable for all tastes, climate, mold shape. the face, and eye condition typical of Vietnamese people.HCMC: No. 5 Phan Ke Binh, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh CityHanoi: Coming onHotline: 093 133 20 38Email:e.iyagi@creacell.vnNotes To The EditorEyeiyagi is a brand of contact lens that is researched and developed by professors specialized in ophthalmology in Korea. Each item in our collection is crafted at the Korea Vision Science Institute- Having their research institute and modern production system- Eyeiyagi always provide the most upscale options and ensures products made in Korea suitable for all tastes, climates, facial shapes, and eye conditions.- Eyeiyagi's exclusive technologies:+ Sterile buffered saline solution: The lens is manufactured and stored in a sterile environment, with a water bath that not only preserves but also rinses the lens, making it easy to wear to the eye when opening the bottle.+ Soft Curve Radius: The rounded edge design is optimized to reduce the interaction between the conjunctiva, helping to keep the lens from rubbing too much inside the eyelids, providing a comfortable wearing feeling.+ Anti - UV radiation: The lenses have optical filters that continuously adjust the amount of light entering the eyes, helping to limit the UV rays that damage the cornea.+ Hydroform Technology: Not only provides uniform wetness, creating a smooth lens surface, but also locks water into the lens, moisturizing the eyes.+ Premium Silicone Hydrogel: Soft lens aimed at increasing oxygen permeability, increasing comfort, and extending wearing time up to more than 12 hours.