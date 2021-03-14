Pinellas Trail in Clearwater is cleaner by a mile

The Way to Happiness volunteers cleaning up Pinellas Trail.

The Way to Happiness volunteers practice what they preach by safeguarding and improving the picturesque Pinellas Trail.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater, 5 March 2021 — On the 24th February, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) volunteers finished its Adopt a Mile clean up from Court Street to Cedar Street on the Pinellas Trial. The volunteers completed the mile in several visits, 8-10 at a time, to ensure proper social distancing. Armed with grabbers, garbage bags and wearing masks and gloves, volunteers collected 19 pounds of trash and 181 cigarette butts. Passersby expressed their gratitude to the volunteers for taking responsibility to keep the trail clean and safe.

The clean up was done in partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, a non-profit organization focused on environmental awareness and protection.

“Cleaning the trash from the environment, restores the bond between humans and the natural world around us and brings us together as a community to protect our environment and restore its beauty,” said Iván Batalla, manager of The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay.

One of the aims of The Way to Happiness book, and the major purpose for the volunteers is to set a good example for the community to follow the precept 12, “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment,” which states, “The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in otherwise idle moments, one can do something about. Planting a tree may seem little enough but it is something.”

For questions on how to partner with The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay for environmental projects, call our center at: (727) 467-6961, email info@twth.org. You can also message us on Facebook at facebook.com/TWTHTampaBay/

THE WAY TO HAPPINESS

Written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981, The Way to Happiness book is a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology (www.scientology.org). The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.

The Way to Happiness Center, located in Downtown Clearwater, was dedicated on July 11, 2015 to foster brotherhood between all residents of Pinellas County. Its center facilities include volunteer offices, informational displays to introduce visitors to every element of the campaign, and a seminar room where groups and concerned individuals can train to deliver the curriculum.