The Way to Happiness Association Partners with Feed Our Children Ministries on Back-To-School Projects

Pastor Moses Brown of Feed Our Children Ministries performed at the 2017 International Day of Happiness hosted by The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay has collected over 500 school supply items for Feed Our Children Ministries and other non-profit organizations, to help children overcome their families’ economic challenges and return to school in the face of the current health crisis. Feed Our Children Ministries i, led by founder Pastor Moses Brown for the past 30 years, has supported economically disadvantaged children and families, the homeless and senior citizens, compiling a success record documented by more than 20 prestigious awards.

The TWTH Association Tampa Bay has been working with Pastor Moses Brown over the past 5 years since TWTH opened its center in Downtown Clearwater in July 2015.

“We want to give every child the best start in school they can get, we want to provide support and help to overcome daily challenges in life with an outlook toward a much brighter future.” said Ms. Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

When Pastor Moses Brown was asked what makes him so dedicated, he stated, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed – the Proverbs 11:25 passage from the Bible.” He continued, “Your blessing is not a blessing until it becomes a blessing for someone else. You don’t have to have a big bank account to help those in need; all you need is a big heart.” His dedication to his mission truly shows in his actions of bringing succor to his community.

To support Feed Our Children Ministries, individuals can donate items such as school supplies or clothes, by mailing the items to P.O. Box 290415, Tampa, FL 33687 or by calling Feed Our Children Ministries directly at (813) 784-1021 or emailing them at feedourc@aol.com.

To learn more about the TWTH Tampa Bay please visit facebook.com/TWTHTampaBay or email info@twth.org

i. http://www.feedourchildren.org/Home.html



oOo

THE WAY TO HAPPINESS:

Written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981, The Way to Happiness book is a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology (www.scientology.org). The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.