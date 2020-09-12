The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay provides tools to boost morale

The free TWTH e-course introduces employees to 21 precepts and how to apply them in the workplace and in their personal lives.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, September 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay is offering a free online e-course for Pinellas County business owners and employees, as a tool to help arrest current unemployment rates and boost morale amongst staffs.

According to tbnweekly.com, unemployment rates shot up sharply as the nation shutdown, in an attempt to slow the transmission of COVID-19. Within the month of July, Pinellas County saw unemployment rates rise from 8.8% to 9.8%, which is a full percentage point above the reported metrics in June and well above the 3.1% reported in July 2019. i

“We understand business owners in Pinellas County must be concerned, not only to keep their business afloat but also to keep as many employees working as possible, despite the downturn of business”, says Iván Batalla, Manager of The Way to Happiness Center in Downtown Clearwater. He continues, “We believe that with education, it is possible to increase employee morale and with that productivity by simply applying the 21 precepts from The Way to Happiness”.

Business owners can help their employees to enroll in the free The Way to Happiness e-Course. With a series of interactive lessons designed to teach the 21 precepts contained in the book, the e-course introduces employees to these 21 precepts and how to apply them in the workplace and in their personal lives.

As the author of The Way to Happiness book, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard stated, “In common pursuits and activities, Man respects skill and ability. These in a hero or athlete are almost worshiped. The test of true competence is the end result. To the degree that a man is competent, he survives. To the degree he is incompetent he perishes.”

To sign up for the free e-course visit: https://www.thewaytohappiness.org/course/

To learn more about the TWTH Tampa Bay visit facebook.com/TWTHTampaBay or email info@twth.org

THE WAY TO HAPPINESS:

Written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981, The Way to Happiness book is a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology (www.scientology.org). The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.