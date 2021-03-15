Crafter Software Announces Strong Sales Growth and Profitable Bottom Line

Crafter CMS is an open source, Git-based headless content management system

Crafter CMS fuels modern digital experiences for a rapidly growing number of global enterprises and government organizations.

...the innovative architecture of Crafter CMS continues to gain recognition, driving growth in both our open source community and in the numbers of new enterprise and government sector customers” — Mike Vertal, CEO of Crafter Software

RESTON, VA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafter Software, the award-winning provider of headless CMS software for the enterprise, today reported a 33% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in fiscal year 2020. The company also generated positive net income on both an accrual and cash basis, further strengthening its already strong balance sheet and outstanding financial condition.

"Our continued strong sales growth and profitable operations is a result of three primary factors," said Mike Vertal, CEO of Crafter Software. "First, the innovative architecture of Crafter CMS continues to gain recognition, driving growth in both our open source community and in the numbers of new enterprise and government sector customers. We are seeing more sales opportunities and closing more new business in competitive sales situations against the legacy CMS vendors, as well as against the more limited headless-only CMS vendors. Second, our existing customers continue to expand their use of Crafter CMS to more and more digital experience applications, driving both strong renewal rates and the purchase of additional software subscriptions for expanded and new use cases. Third, sales of our Crafter Cloud private SaaS offering more than doubled last year, as more enterprises look to move their digital experience applications to the cloud.”

“Our customers are some of the largest, most well-respected organizations on the planet, and they rely on Crafter CMS to power their most business critical digital experiences,” continued Vertal. “Crafter Software is laser focused on customer and community success, and on building a durable, profitable business that our customers, partners, and open source community can rely on for the long term.”

Increasing disruption, complexity, and the exponential speed of digital change has created unique challenges and opportunities for organizations of all types. Crafter Software and its open source, Git-based headless CMS solution enables an enterprise's entire team to innovate more, develop faster and deploy new digital experiences at incredible pace. Crafter CMS brings significant benefits to content teams, developer teams and ops teams working collaboratively at enterprises that thrive on innovation, utilize content as a strategic asset, and benefit from DevContentOps processes. Crafter’s headless CMS capabilities enable a wide variety of novel digital experiences to be rapidly developed, optimized and delivered at scale.



About Crafter Software

Crafter Software is on a mission to replace the broken paradigm of traditional content management, and to usher in a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences. Our flagship product, Crafter CMS, is amazing for developers, easy for content authors, and fantastic for IT operations -- bringing the benefits of DevContentOps processes to the enterprise. We build our software solutions on the foundation of open source, transparency, robust architecture, high performance, superior quality and outstanding customer support. Crafter CMS is available in three editions: free community-supported open source, self-managed private/public cloud in the enterprise, and fully-managed SaaS in the cloud. Learn more at https://craftersoftware.com.