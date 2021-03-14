Fashion design brand The VC Collection officially rebrands as Noire Papillon
Cutting-edge clothing creator returns from hiatus with incredible rebrand launchSAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting-edge fashion brand VC Collection has officially rebranded as Noire Papillon after a hiatus and plans a major clothing releases in the future. The fashion design brand’s clothes have been featured numerous times under its former name in famed clothing magazines such as In Style, Vogue, Glamour, and more.
The fashion brand’s name change to Noire Papillon will allow the company to increase its overall reach and appeal around the world. Noire Papillon was founded by internationally-known fashion designer LaShan Goodwin. Through The VC Collection (Very Conceited) and now Noire Papillon (which means Black Butterfly in French), Goodwin has created a luxury brand of apparel that reflect the wearer’s personality and style.
Noire Papillon strives to deliver a consistent stream of stunning and cutting-edge pieces. Goodwin has a passion to design beautiful clothing items made to precision. Noire Papillon prides itself on creating authentic pieces that allow individual expression.
Goodwin is planning future releases which will be showcased on the design house’s website. She has designed a variety of stunning dresses in the past under the design company’s previous name. The company has also previously released a swimwear collection and a bridal series. Each item in the company’s series are unique as much as the women who wear them.
Noire Papillon’s most recent fashion series release will come in September 2021, just in time for SS22. The City Girl Collection was launched to rave reviews. Goodwin aimed the designs for the collection to challenge her ability to make clothing for everyone. She combined elements from active wear to red carpet looks into the incredibly unique pieces. The brand also launched an Evening Wear Collection alongside the City Girl pieces. Using the slogan, “Beauty is confidence, fashion is a lifestyle”, Goodwin released a range of high-quality evening dresses perfect for a night out.
Under its new, rebranded name, Noire Papillon, the company is set for a bright future. Noire Papillon will release its upcoming pieces soon and individuals can stay up to day on the latest fashions from the design house by visiting https://www.poshnoirepapillon.com/.
