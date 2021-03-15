European Moon Village Association Receives Catalyst Grant From Institute of Space Commerce & Ten To The Ninth Foundation
There is no better moment than now to go back to the Moon”AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES , March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten to the Ninth Foundation, an organization focused on empowering exponential technological change worldwide, and the US Institute of Space Commerce, the world’s leading non partisan think tank on space commerce, have together awarded a catalyst grant to the the Moon Village Association’s Global Expert group on Sustainable Lunar Activities (GEGSLA).
The Moon Village Association (MVA) convened the first meeting of GEGSLA via Zoom on February 25th. At that meeting, the membership elected Romanian space expert, Dr. Dorin Prunariu as its presiding officer. Dr. Prunariu is a former cosmonaut and has presided over the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and its Scientific and Technical Subcommittee.
With 36 members and over 100 observers, the GEGSLA aims to be broadly representative of the space community in terms of geography, gender, and professional discipline. Members all serve in a personal capacity but bring professional experience from government, international organizations, not-for-profit associations, academia, and space commerce. Several members are from the United States.
The Ten to the Ninth Foundation and the Institute of Space Commerce both believe it is important that all voices and constituencies of the space community are able to contribute to the ongoing discussion of sustainable Lunar exploration, and use. GEGSLA will bring forth critical perspectives on the role private enterprise voices should contribute for consensus in international space policy deliberations in the auspices of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.
“Having previously supported the successful work of the Hague International Space Resources Working Group, it was a natural next step to support this new initiative,” said Dr. Michael Simpson, Chairperson of Ten to the Ninth Plus Foundation. ”Rapidly advancing technologies will play a large role in sustainable lunar activity and making sure they are used beneficially will be a central concern of GEGSLA.”
“There is no better moment than now to go back to the Moon. We are honored to be working with the Foundation in support of the Moon Village Association,” said Chris Stott, co-Founder of the ISC.
Ten to the Ninth Plus Foundation is an organization focused on empowering exponential technological change worldwide. The organization’s mission is to advance human well being through the study, discussion, assessment and encouragement of beneficial applications of rapidly accelerating technological change and through regular evaluation of the impact of such change on society and its institutions.
The Institute of Space Commerce ISC is a US 501c(3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Free markets, free minds, free space.
