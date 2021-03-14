American Crew Fiber vs Da’ Wax Comparison by thatsNathan
YouTube reviewer thatsNathan compared American Crew Fiber and Da’Wax. He concluded Da’Wax is the better hair wax for men.
From the packaging to the hold to the texture to the smell everything about Da’Wax I absolutely adore!”LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouTube reviewer thatsNathan has compared American Crew Fiber and Da’Wax hair styling wax for men. He found that Da’Wax is the better hair wax for men. After comparing both hair waxes on seven points. thatsNathan believed Da’Wax won five of the seven rounds.
The first thing thatsNathan reviewed was packaging. He thought this was important because it’s the first thing people notice about a product. American Crew Fiber is a well-known product. But there’s nothing outstanding about the packaging. You’d probably walk right past it on a shelf. Da’Wax on the other hand is packaged beautifully. From the Hessian bag with the brand on it to the bamboo wax container, it’s designed to appeal to the eye. It’s perfect for a gift and encourages you to reuse it.
thatsNathan then compared the scent of both waxes. The American Crew Fiber has a pleasant smell. However, it reminds him of food. Da’Wax smells more like the products you smell when you step into a salon to get a haircut. So while American Crew Fiber doesn’t have a bad smell, Da’Wax takes the win for scent.
Round three compared consistency. The American Crew Fiber is thick and sticky. The color doesn’t go clear, but stays white. thatsNathan found that to be an issue because that could leave white residue in his hair. Da’Wax is creamier and smoother. It’s easier to rub in and the color turns clear so it leaves no residue. It’s lighter than the other product but you can feel the strength.
thatsNathan looked at styling ability next. A side-by-side comparison showed that he had to use much more of the America Crew Fiber to get the results he wanted. It also took longer to style his hair with that product. He only needed a tiny amount of Da’wax to produce the desired style. His hair was styled quickly and it held his style in place for much longer.
American Crew Fiber is presented as matte hair wax. thatsNathan found though, that it doesn’t really give men’s hair a matte finish. It’s a bit dense and weighs his hair down. It also gives a somewhat damp appearance. Da’Wax doesn’t claim to be a matte wax. It produces a healthy shine which is a finish that thatsNathan prefers.
American Crew Fiber is easier to wash out than Da’Wax. Da’Wax washes out with just shampoo but American Crew Fiber could possibly wash out with just water. American Crew Fiber also won the price comparison. It’s cheaper than Da’Wax, but the reviewer did point out the many features that make Da’Wax worth the price.
