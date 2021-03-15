Segue Manufacturing Services Appoints New CEO to Lead Company in Growth and Expansion of Engineering Services Offering
Organizational agility, technology roadmap and high-performance team development top list of priorities for Boston-headquartered global contract manufacturer
Added development of our technology roadmap, organizational agility and new innovation framework will enable Segue’s best-in-the-business team to deliver an unparalleled experience to our customers.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segue Manufacturing Services, a leading contract manufacturer specializing in electro-mechanical integration, cable and harness assembly and engineering services, today announced Brian Desmarais as its new CEO.
— Brian Desmarais, CEO
Brian Desmarais is a leader in the electronics and capital equipment sectors, known for building high-performing teams focused on strategic development and technological innovation. With two decades of engineering and manufacturing management experience, including time as VP of Engineering & Quality and General Manager of Segue’s Boston business unit, Desmarais brings unique skill, perspective, and technical problem-solving expertise to the Segue Executive Management team. Building on the company’s 30-year accomplishments that include being one of the first cable and harness manufacturers in China to achieve MedAccred accreditation, Brian’s focus will be on positioning the company to respond to increased demand for its engineering and contract manufacturing services in the USA and China.
“Brian is the right leader for Segue at this exciting point on the company trajectory,” said Jim Pelusi, Chairman of the Board. “The last few years have seen significant growth and change for Segue, and the Executive’s primary objective was on structuring both the business and team to adapt to a dynamic electronics industry and customer base. As Segue moves into the next stage of growth with increasingly complex products and customer requirements, we believe Brian’s strong technology acumen and management experience building agile teams and platforms will cement Segue’s reputation as the customer-centric, technology-forward CM of choice for complex electronics in the USA and China.”
“I know from first-hand experience that Segue has some of the most talented professionals in the business,” said Desmarais. “A critical area of focus for me and our management team will be developing an operating framework for these motivated and savvy people to collaborate and innovate. In conjunction with further development of our technology roadmap and organizational agility, this ‘innovation framework’ will enable us to deliver an unparalleled experience to our customers. I am thrilled to be rejoining Segue as we mark our 30th Anniversary, and confident that this company will create opportunity and results for our people and customers for years to come.”
Desmarais has more than 20 years of senior management experience in technology and manufacturing, including as CTO of Reterro, Inc., VP of Technology of Denton Vacuum, Founder and President of Flexible Engineering LLC, and VP Product Engineering and VP Global Sales for Axcelis Technologies (fka Eaton Semiconductor Equipment) in addition to his prior management experience at Segue. Desmarais holds a Master’s in Business Administration from New Hampshire College and a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from the University of Maine.
About Segue Manufacturing Services
www.segue-mfg.com
Segue Manufacturing Services provides both Made-in-the-USA and China solutions to its OEM and Tier I EMS Provider customers in the Medical, Defense, Industrial, Transportation and Robotics markets. Since 1991, Segue specializes in manufacturing and engineering services from cable design, design for manufacturing, new product introduction and rapid prototyping, to electro-mechanical systems integration, test and logistics. With manufacturing centers in Boston, Massachusetts and Xiamen, China, a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico, and a wholly owned fulfillment warehouse in New Hampshire, Segue Manufacturing Services specializes in the seamless transfer of its customers’ products from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing. Employing 600 people, the company is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO/TS 16949-certified, ITAR-registered and has MedAccred accreditation.
Scott Manty
Segue Manufacturing Services
+1 978-970-1200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn