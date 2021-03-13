Williston Barracks // LSA, DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A100788
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 3/12/21 - 1212 Hours
STREET: VT Route 15 & Poker Hill Road
TOWN: Westford & Underhill
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved & Dirt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cole B. Tierney
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Andrew Plumb
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 3/12/21 at approximately 1212 hours, Williston Troopers were advised of a
minor, two vehicle crash on Route 15 in the Town of Westford. The investigation
revealed, Vehicle #1 pulled out from a driveway striking Vehicle #2 which was already
traveling on VT Route 15. Vehicle #1 did not stop after the collision and was last observed
traveling towards the Town of Underhill. A short time later, Troopers were
notified that Vehicle #1 was stuck in a ditch on Poker Hill Road in Underhill.
Troopers arrived on scene and determined the operator of Vehicle #1, Tierney,
showed signs of impairment. Operator #1 was subsequently screened and taken
into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Tierney was released
with a citation to appear before the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal
Division, for the offenses of leaving the scene of an accident and DUI #1.
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County
COURT DATE/TIME: June 21 2021 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.