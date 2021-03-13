Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks // LSA, DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A100788                                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio

STATION: Williston                        

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/12/21 - 1212 Hours

STREET: VT Route 15 & Poker Hill Road

TOWN: Westford & Underhill

WEATHER: Clear              

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved & Dirt

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cole B. Tierney

AGE: 57    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Andrew Plumb

AGE: 20      

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017       

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 3/12/21 at approximately 1212 hours, Williston Troopers were advised of a

minor, two vehicle crash on Route 15 in the Town of Westford. The investigation

revealed, Vehicle #1 pulled out from a driveway striking Vehicle #2 which was already

traveling on VT Route 15. Vehicle #1 did not stop after the collision and was last observed

traveling towards the Town of Underhill. A short time later, Troopers were

notified that Vehicle #1 was stuck in a ditch on Poker Hill Road in Underhill.

Troopers arrived on scene and determined the operator of Vehicle #1, Tierney,

showed signs of impairment. Operator #1 was subsequently screened and taken

into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Tierney was released

with a citation to appear before the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal

Division, for the offenses of leaving the scene of an accident and DUI #1.

 

 

 

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County

COURT DATE/TIME: June 21 2021     0830 hours 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

