Shaftsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct + Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B300667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 12, 2021 - 2352 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cleveland Ave, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Richard Davis
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Cleveland Ave in
Shaftsbury for a noise disturbance. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with
Richard Davis, who was playing music in a loud and disturbing manner, inside a
garage. The music was turned down by a household member who was not involved
with the incident. After speaking with Richard for several minutes he stated
multiple times he was going to turn the music back on once we left. Richard
eventually stopped speaking with the Troopers, went back inside the garage, and
turned the music back up to a disturbing volume. Richard was then informed he
was under arrested at which time he resisted. Richard was ultimately taken
into custody.
Richard was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior
Court - Criminal Division on April 26, 2021 at 0815 hours for Disorderly Conduct
and Resisting Arrest. Richard was transported to Southern State
Correctional Facility for Protective Custody / Intoxication.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 26, 2021 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421