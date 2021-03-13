Shaftsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct + Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 12, 2021 - 2352 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cleveland Ave, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct / Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Richard Davis

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Cleveland Ave in

Shaftsbury for a noise disturbance. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with

Richard Davis, who was playing music in a loud and disturbing manner, inside a

garage. The music was turned down by a household member who was not involved

with the incident. After speaking with Richard for several minutes he stated

multiple times he was going to turn the music back on once we left. Richard

eventually stopped speaking with the Troopers, went back inside the garage, and

turned the music back up to a disturbing volume. Richard was then informed he

was under arrested at which time he resisted. Richard was ultimately taken

into custody.

Richard was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior

Court - Criminal Division on April 26, 2021 at 0815 hours for Disorderly Conduct

and Resisting Arrest. Richard was transported to Southern State

Correctional Facility for Protective Custody / Intoxication.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 26, 2021 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421