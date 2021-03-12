Maryland Selects Finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

March 12, 2021

Contact: Lora Rakowski 443-797-9883 or lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland Selects Finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

Teachers Selected for Expertise in Subject Areas and Success in Motivating Students

BALTIMORE – (March 12, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has announced six finalists for the 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) for Grades K-6.

Established in 1983, PAEMST are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. This year’s Maryland finalists in the K-6 grades are:

For Science:

Kristin Caudill ( Emma K. Doub Elementary School, Washington County Public Schools )

Emma K. Doub Elementary School, Washington County Public Schools Daniel Fitzgerald (North Glen Elementary School, Anne Arundel County Public Schools)

(North Glen Elementary School, Anne Arundel County Public Schools) Melissa Thompson (Arlington Elementary School, Baltimore City Public Schools)

For Mathematics:

Naomi Castleman (Northern Middle School, Washington County Public Schools)

(Northern Middle School, Washington County Public Schools) Joanie Gulden (Glen Burnie Park Elementary School, Anne Arundel County Public Schools)

(Glen Burnie Park Elementary School, Anne Arundel County Public Schools) Catherine McNamara (Guilford Elementary School, Howard County Public Schools)

The award recognizes teachers that have both an in depth knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. State Finalists represent the most outstanding teachers Maryland has to offer and serve as both a model and an inspiration to students and fellow teachers.

Each year, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, mathematics/science education researchers, district level personnel, and classroom teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards. Up to two teachers—mathematics or science—from each state receive the award. Teachers who are selected as PAEMST awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from NSF, a Presidential certificate, and join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence state and national STEM teaching.

For more information on PAEMST, follow this link.

# # #

Finalists Announced for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching