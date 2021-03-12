Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish & Game to host Lake Pend Oreille State of the Lake public meeting virtually on March 24

Fishery staff will share updates on the Lake Pend Oreille fishery and activities planned for 2021 at the annual State of the Lake public meeting online on Wednesday, March 24 starting at 6 p.m. PDT.

Anglers and other community members interested in the status of the diverse fish stocks in Lake Pend Oreille are encouraged to attend the event and watch the pre-recorded video presentation before the live event on March 24. Biologists will share the latest population trends and research related to kokanee, rainbow trout, lake trout, walleye and more.

 

The live virtual event will include a short introductory presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. The public will be able to submit questions online before and during the live event. Biologists will spend most of the evening answering questions submitted relating to the presentation.

 

For more information and a link to the live event, please visit the Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries website or contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

