NDOT and Salt Lake Express Launch New Transit Service Connecting Northern Nevada and Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On March 15, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Salt Lake Express will launch daily bus service between Reno, Fallon/Fernley and Las Vegas.

Operated by Salt Lake Express, daily round-trip bus service will connect Reno with Fallon, Fernley and Las Vegas via U.S. 95 and Interstate 80. The bus will pick up from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Amtrak station and Centennial Plaza bus terminal in Sparks and offer stops in Fernley, Fallon, Hawthorne, Tonopah, Beatty, Pahrump and McCarran International Airport and Greyhound bus station in Las Vegas.

Ticket pricing and reservations are available at SaltLakeExpress.com or by calling 800-356-9796.

Routes will also be offered between Elko and Salt Lake City, Utah and Twin Falls, Idaho.

Cumulatively, the routes are projected to serve as many as 18,250 trips during the first year. With the goal of expanding regional intercity transit and increasing mobility, the routes were identified in part by public feedback provided during the development of NDOT’s Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan. Nearly 70 percent of Nevadans polled cited such intercity transit connecting Nevada’s rural areas to services in larger urban and metropolitan cities as a top transit priority.

The new bus services are part of the approximately $10 million in Federal Transit Administration funds NDOT administers annually to support rural public transportation connecting Nevadans to employment, recreation, medical services and more. Trips are frequently provided from the rural areas to larger urban areas where additional services are offered.

Beyond providing critical transportation to Nevada’s residents and visitors, public transit services also support environmental conservation and economic development. Public transit use eliminates an estimated 450 million gallons of gasoline annually in the U.S., reducing related environmental pollution. For every $10 million in transit investment, business sales increase an average of $30 million.

Salt Lake Express currently operates routes through Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana while also interlining with carriers across the United States. They are the largest and most progressive transportation company in this region and travel heavily along the I-15 corridor, as well as many other highways and interstates through these states. They offer routes to many getaway destinations including Jackson, Wyoming, Sun Valley, Idaho, St. George, Utah, Las Vegas, Elko and Reno. Additionally, Salt Lake Express offers package service. For more information about these new routes or Salt Lake Express, contact Kathy Pope, the company relations director, at 208-317-8211 or at kathy.pope@saltlakeexpress.com.