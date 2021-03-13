Centennial Bowl Nightly Ramp Closures March 14-19 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making the following ramp closures in northwest Las Vegas:

Sunday Night – Monday Morning (March 14-15) • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 to Centennial Center Boulevard, Ann Road, and Rancho Drive offramp will be closed from 8 p.m., March 14, until 5 a.m., March 15, in northwest Las Vegas.

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (March 15-16) • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 to Centennial Center Boulevard, Ann Road, and Rancho Drive offramp will be closed from 8 p.m., March 15, until 5 a.m., March 16, in northwest Las Vegas.

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (March 16-17) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive offramp will be closed from 8 p.m., March 16, until 5 a.m., March 17, in northwest Las Vegas. • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 to Centennial Center Boulevard, Ann Road, and Rancho Drive offramp will be closed from 8 p.m., March 16, until 5 a.m., March 17, in northwest Las Vegas.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning (March 17-18) • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 to Centennial Center Boulevard, Ann Road, and Rancho Drive offramp will be closed from 8 p.m., March 17, until 5 a.m., March 18, in northwest Las Vegas.

Friday Night – Saturday Morning (March 18-19) • The southbound U.S. Highway 95 to Centennial Center Boulevard, Ann Road, and Rancho Drive offramp will be closed from 8 p.m., March 18, until 5 a.m., March 19, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closures are needed for placing drilled shafts to reinforce the subbase for construction of new flyovers as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

