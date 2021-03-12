“The surgery went well, I feel good and I’m looking forward to many pain-free horseback rides in the future,” Burgum said. “I am, however, sad to report that even though I haven’t used my four years of NCAA eligibility, my career as a hurdler is over.”
You just read:
Burgum successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.