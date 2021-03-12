Expanding CTS Bristow Facilities

Consolidated Turbine Specialists (CTS) Celebrating Customers, Employees and Community Partners at Special Groundbreaking Friday, March 12th, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

San Diego – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Bristow, Oklahoma based business, Consolidated Turbine Specialists (CTS), is expanding its footprint in Bristow. To celebrate the expansion, on Friday, March 12, 2021, CTS is hosting a Groundbreaking event for customers, employees, and the community, at their facility located at Jones Memorial Airport in Bristow, Oklahoma. The event includes tours of the facility and a special presentation This is followed by a luncheon.

The company was founded in 2012 by Johnny “Bump” Grant, Rich Kasabula and Joe and Shirley Brostmeyer, and has grown each year. In 2019 CTS was acquired by Kratos who has made investments into the facility. In 2020, there was a major upgrade to the PT6 test cell, and in 2021 there will be an additional 19,000 square foot addition. Over the next 5 years CTS expects to employ approximately 100 total employees in a range of jobs, from entry level to highly skilled. “We want to say thank you to so many people. Without all of them – our customers, our dedicated employees, and the community leaders, we wouldn’t be here. We have a highly-skilled, dedicated team of employees. It takes all of us working together in a great working environment to provide the best customer service and fastest turn times in the industry,” said Johnny “Bump” Grant, CTS President. Aviation is a solid industry in Northeastern Oklahoma and Grant says in Bristow the outlook continues to be strong and is expected to keep growing. In addition to CTS’ new facility, the airport is also expanding with a new terminal and fuel farm in 2021. That expansion is expected to increase opportunities for businesses in the region and enhance overall safety at the airport. CTS powers general aviation aircraft and helicopters with the world’s most reliable turboprop and turboshaft engines in their class; the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A, PT6T and PW100. CTS technicians are factory trained, FAA licensed, and together, have more than 250 years of experience. CTS repairs and overhauls turbine engines everywhere you take off and land.

