Commerce Announces 2026 Main Street Incentive Awards

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced today the 2026 awards for the Oklahoma Certified Main Street Incentive Program. The program is designed to encourage investment in public infrastructure projects that enhance the quality of life in certified Main Street communities. In total, Commerce awarded a program-record $1,300,241 to 12 Main Street communities, supporting nearly $3.3 million in capital investment.

“We are committed to strengthening our Main Street communities and supporting our local partners,” said Buffy Skee, Oklahoma Main Street Director. “This program provides Main Street communities with meaningful resources to invest in critical infrastructure and downtown improvements. By empowering communities to build on their unique character and assets, we are helping ensure Oklahoma’s Main Streets remain vibrant places to live, work and do business.”

To be eligible, communities must be in the Main Street Program for at least one year and provide matching funds. Approved projects include repairing and restoring 26 streetlamps in Vinita, constructing a new stage for community gatherings in Altus, and renovating the Graham Community Building in Pryor.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful that Ponca City Main Street was selected for the Oklahoma Main Street Incentive Program for the second year in a row,” said Maci Graves, Executive Director of Ponca City Main Street. “These funds allow our program to take impactful steps toward revitalizing our downtown through important projects that simply would not be possible without this support. This incentive helps us strengthen and improve our downtown for the entire community.”

Below is a full list of the awards for the 2026 calendar year. The Department of Commerce will begin accepting applications for the 2027 calendar year next fall.