The Chief Justice explained how local court innovation, supported by state funding and branchwide emergency rules and technology planning, has delivered a variety of services and options for court users to access their justice system. These services include remote proceedings, voice-to-text language translation, and online live chat and automated chatbots.
Chief Justice Recognizes Courts for Remaining Open and Adapting to COVID-19
