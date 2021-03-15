KING & UNION ENHANCES AVALON THREAT INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM WITH INTEGRATION OF SHADOWDRAGON’S SOCIALNET

King & Union helps streamline your investigative process to spend less time on manual operations and administrative tasks, and more time on security.

Avalon Users Now Have On-Demand Access to SocialNet’s Open Source Intelligence Framework for Unparalleled Social Media Threat Analysis

Security threats are increasingly more sophisticated, and offering the broadest and best intelligence to our users is key to ensuring they are well-equipped to expose and act on those threats.” — John Cassidy, Founder and CEO of King & Union.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data and investigative platform companies King & Union and ShadowDragon today announced an integration agreement that gives cybersecurity analysts on-demand access to ShadowDragon’s SocialNet’s social media and other publicly accessible information through King & Union’s Avalon platform. Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) from the extensive ShadowDragon data collection infrastructure will now be available through Avalon – providing users with broader access and analysis of social media posts and profiles.

King & Union has chosen to add ShadowDragon’s data collection capabilities to augment the intelligence needs of their users. The integration provides on-demand access to OSINT and posts data from over 120 platforms and sites from ShadowDragon’s extensive publicly accessible information and open source intelligence (PAI/OSINT) collection infrastructure to users of the Avalon cyber analysis platform.

“We founded ShadowDragon to build technology for modern investigations,” shared ShadowDragon founder Daniel Clemens. “There is too much at stake in many cases to rely on a manual, error-prone collection. That’s why ShadowDragon has spent over a decade building a unique, specialized collection infrastructure and methodology for their own monitoring and searching products. I’m excited that our data will now be available to more clever investigators and security teams, because the more we can get the right data and tools into the hands of the good guys, the more lives they can save and crimes they can solve.”

King & Union’s Avalon, the world’s first cyber analysis platform, streamlines cyber crime and other investigations by providing a unified platform to make intelligence accessible, workable, collaborative, and shareable across organizations. Now, with ShadowDragon’s SocialNet API available, Avalon users will be able to tap into ShadowDragon’s global PAI/OSINT collection infrastructure on demand to map social media networks across platforms or to gain deep insight into post information like commenters, photo artifacts, geolocation, and more.

“Security threats are increasingly more sophisticated, and offering the broadest and best intelligence to our users is key to ensuring they are well-equipped to expose and act on those threats,” said John Cassidy, founder and CEO of King & Union. “That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with ShadowDragon. Their SocialNet PAI/OSINT enables our users more data and insight to bad actors, as they expose their own behavior through their social channels and profiles.”

About ShadowDragon

ShadowDragon provides publicly accessible information (PAI) collection and open-source intelligence (OSINT) software, data, and training to global organizations, enabling them to stop and attribute targeted actions of malicious actors in the physical or digital world. These solutions monitor and analyze data from proprietary databases, the Internet, and the Dark Web – providing investigators reach into social media platforms, chat and gaming forums, malware and cyber threat activity, and more. ShadowDragon solutions are used by hundreds of businesses, intelligence and law enforcement organizations around the world. The company is based in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.shadowdragon.io.

About King & Union

King & Union is a cybersecurity company based in Alexandria, Va., that has built and designed Avalon, the industry’s first cyber analysis platform. The Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform helps analysts streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools and collaboration security analysts need in a seamless, integrated workspace. The platform also includes Avalon Marketplace, the industry’s first marketplace to provide fractional, on-demand access to datasets from a variety of industry-leading threat intelligence providers.

Visit King & Union at kingandunion.com, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter, or email info@kingandunion.com for more information.